Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

