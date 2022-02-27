Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.82 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

