Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.