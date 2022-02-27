Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 250,897 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $258,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

