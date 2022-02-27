Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

