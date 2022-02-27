Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.55.

