Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 22,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

