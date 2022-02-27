Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $218.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

