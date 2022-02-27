Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 22,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

