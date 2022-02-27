Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 234 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock worth $26,893,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $461.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

