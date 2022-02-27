Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

