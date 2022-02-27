Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Amundi bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $107.35 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

