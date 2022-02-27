CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.03 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and $19.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.76 or 0.07137923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.06 or 0.99881199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,512,688 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

