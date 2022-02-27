Certara (CERT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CERT stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

