Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 8.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. 57,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,512,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.