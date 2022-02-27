Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 8.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. 57,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,512,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
