Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

