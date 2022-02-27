Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.81 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

