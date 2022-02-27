Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,552.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,723.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.