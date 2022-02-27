Centiva Capital LP Makes New $639,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $33.74 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

