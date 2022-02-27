Centiva Capital LP Has $680,000 Stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Flame Acquisition worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLME. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,898,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLME stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

