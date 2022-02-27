Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,096 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,255 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.16 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.