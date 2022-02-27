Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,113 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $212.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.30 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $198.15 and a 1 year high of $322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

