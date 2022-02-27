Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.63).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 94.46 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.71. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.68).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,312.53).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

