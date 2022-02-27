CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

CDK stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CDK Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,644 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CDK Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CDK Global by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

