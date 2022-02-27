CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

