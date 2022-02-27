CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.