Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Casa Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.280 EPS.

CASA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

