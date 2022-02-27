Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Casa Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.280 EPS.
CASA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Casa Systems (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.