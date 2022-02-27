Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

