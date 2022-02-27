CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 267,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.