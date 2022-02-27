Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 289 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.