Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 166 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.14 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.