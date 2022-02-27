Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,685 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,456,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

