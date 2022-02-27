Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 19.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 66.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.06. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.