Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.64 Million Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

BATS:REM opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

