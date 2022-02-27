Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.