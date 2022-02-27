Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 287 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of STE opened at $237.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

