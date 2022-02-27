Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Capital Power stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

