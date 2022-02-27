Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $342.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.09.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.65. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

