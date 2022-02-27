Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $4.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.