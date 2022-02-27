Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

CWH stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

