Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,579. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

