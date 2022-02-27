Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

