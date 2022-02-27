California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 826 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

