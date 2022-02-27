California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $23.68 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

