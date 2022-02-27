California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,430 shares of company stock worth $480,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

