California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Spire worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Spire by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

SR stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

