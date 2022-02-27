California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,077 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Phreesia worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

