Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

