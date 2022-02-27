Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,767.16. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cable One by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cable One by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

