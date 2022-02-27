BTIG Research Downgrades Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.