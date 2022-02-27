BTIG Research Downgrades Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.